Barclays Boosts Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Price Target to $26.00

Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 53.84% from the company’s previous close.

ISDAY remained flat at $$56.33 during trading on Wednesday. Israel Discount Bank has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $69.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31.

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

