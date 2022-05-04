Barclays Boosts Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Price Target to $26.00

Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 53.84% from the company’s previous close.
ISDAY remained flat at $$56.33 during trading on Wednesday. Israel Discount Bank has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $69.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31.
About Israel Discount Bank (Get Rating)
