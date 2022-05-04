Barclays Increases Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Price Target to 36.00

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AKRTF remained flat at $$3.28 during trading on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Aker Solutions ASA Company Profile

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

