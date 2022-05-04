Barclays Lowers Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target to €15.50

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from €17.00 ($17.89) to €15.50 ($16.32) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

BGAOY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.00) to €20.50 ($21.58) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS BGAOY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Proximus has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

