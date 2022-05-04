Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target Increased to GBX 180 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 1,776,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,850,298. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

