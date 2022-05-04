Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.71

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 14199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 target price on Baylin Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$57.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.00.

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$27.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

