BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:BHP traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $69.27. 4,096,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,426,625. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.48.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($27.30) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.98) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,190.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,709,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,842,000 after buying an additional 323,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after buying an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,797,000 after purchasing an additional 240,906 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

