Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $5.10 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $20.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million.

Several analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $22.88. 61,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,771. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.