Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) to post sales of $3.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $5.10 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 million to $20.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million.

Several analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $22.88. 61,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,771. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.