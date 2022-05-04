Binemon (BIN) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Binemon (BIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binemon has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00223126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001585 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039426 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.16 or 0.00451996 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,495.65 or 1.83444505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon's total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins.

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

