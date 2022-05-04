Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Barclays

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $205.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.