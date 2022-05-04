Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives $12.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

OTCMKTS:BIRDF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 877. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.