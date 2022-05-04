Bitcoin Private Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,771.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $14.78 million and approximately $1,771.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00007881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00314238 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00073158 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00080174 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

