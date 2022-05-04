Bitgear (GEAR) Tops One Day Volume of $627.00

Bitgear (GEAR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded up 69.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a total market cap of $178,801.46 and $627.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.38 or 0.00222050 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00039206 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.00452871 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,376.90 or 1.83479251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

