BlackHat Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 4th. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $142,803.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001579 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00215957 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00448430 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,377.95 or 1.85666908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.