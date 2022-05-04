BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:BTA opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,610 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

