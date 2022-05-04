BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.38

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
