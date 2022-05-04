BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.38

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 71,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

