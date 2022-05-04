Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.18% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $20,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

