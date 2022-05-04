BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. BorgWarner updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.25 EPS.

BWA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.31. 76,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,472. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

