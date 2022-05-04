Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 35.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BXP traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $122.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,195. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.32%.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.