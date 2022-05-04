Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.36.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BXP traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $122.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,195. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.32%.
About Boston Properties (Get Rating)
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
