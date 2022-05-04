BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of BRSP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 22,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently -93.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRSP. Bank of America started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,210 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

