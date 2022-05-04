Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,164,000 after buying an additional 196,506 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,594,000 after acquiring an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 126.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 345,339 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,419,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $99,404 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORI stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.