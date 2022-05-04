Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in AMERCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $548.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $577.37 and its 200-day moving average is $648.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.63. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $523.94 and a 52 week high of $769.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.97.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMERCO Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.