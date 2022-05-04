Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.30.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.