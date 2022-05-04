Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,757 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

NYSE:IQV opened at $215.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.50 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

