Brokerages Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Million

Brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Aptevo Therapeutics reported sales of $2.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $18.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 231.51% and a negative return on equity of 357.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,948. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.