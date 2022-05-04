Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Announce $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.42. Denbury reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $8.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.56 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of DEN traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.18. 27,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,370. Denbury has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

