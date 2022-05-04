Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%.

NLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

NLS traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. 643,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nautilus by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Nautilus by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nautilus by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

