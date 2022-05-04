Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) to Announce $2.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $16.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTW. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.00.

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,726,704.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,766 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $6.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.15. The company had a trading volume of 612,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,495. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.03. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $199.78 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

