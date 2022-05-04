Brokerages Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) PT at $28.25

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 850,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 584,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NTST opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $951.21 million, a P/E ratio of 237.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 888.99%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

