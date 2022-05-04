Brokerages Set Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target at $118.50

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THLLY. Morgan Stanley cut Thales from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale cut Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Thales from €110.00 ($115.79) to €137.00 ($144.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,546. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

