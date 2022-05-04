Brokers Issue Forecasts for Abiomed, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abiomed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

Abiomed stock opened at $285.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 96.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.17. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $136,689,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after purchasing an additional 287,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $98,093,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 16.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,295 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $42,775,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

