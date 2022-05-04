Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Commonwealth Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) – Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Friday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $460,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.