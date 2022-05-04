Brokers Offer Predictions for Telefónica, S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Telefónica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.00 ($4.21) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.30 ($4.53) to €4.10 ($4.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.80 ($5.05) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.90 on Monday. Telefónica has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 35.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Telefónica by 165.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Telefónica by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

