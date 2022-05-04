Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 6,327 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $12.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $430.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,571,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,433. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

