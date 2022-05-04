Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,358 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.38. 8,140,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,936,095. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.09 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

