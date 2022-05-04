Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,837,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,969 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 5.70% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $282,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $179,819,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,143,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $109,547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $89,952,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $83,338,000.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,837. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $27.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

