Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 6,366 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.13% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $30,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,760,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 73,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,746,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,184,000 after acquiring an additional 91,198 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

JHMM stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 390,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $56.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.