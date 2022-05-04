Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.46. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $898.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

