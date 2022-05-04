Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Cabot updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $69.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

