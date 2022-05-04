Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) has been given a C$2.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 287.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CXB. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.47, for a total value of C$49,549.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,760 shares in the company, valued at C$124,597.20. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $6,990.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

