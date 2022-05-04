Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,585 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,344,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,989,000 after acquiring an additional 296,511 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF opened at $128.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

