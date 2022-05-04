Capital One Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 39,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 61,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.92. The stock had a trading volume of 790,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,447. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

