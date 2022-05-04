Capital One Financial Corp Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.53. 75,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

