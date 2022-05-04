Capital One Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $10.42 on Wednesday, reaching $329.24. 13,150,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,371,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.51. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $309.64 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

