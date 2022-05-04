Capital One Financial Corp Sells 3,000 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

CNOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,131. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.52.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.