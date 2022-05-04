Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPRI. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

CPRI stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.29. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth $9,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

