Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CZMWY stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $121.33. 12,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.62 and a 200-day moving average of $174.75. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $235.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.6796 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

