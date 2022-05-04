Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,394 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $12,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $38,878,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 73,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

