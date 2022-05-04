Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 37,815,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,213,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

