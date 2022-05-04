CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Up 16.9% in April

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

NYSE CX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 176,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,538,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CEMEX has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121,053 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $74,910,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in CEMEX by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $16,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

