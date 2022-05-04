Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) & Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Critical Analysis

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Communications and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Communications 9.64% 25.34% 3.53% Warner Bros. Discovery 10.53% 10.38% 3.96%

This table compares Charter Communications and Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Communications $51.68 billion 1.42 $4.65 billion $27.62 15.41 Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 0.80 $1.01 billion $2.02 9.54

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Warner Bros. Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charter Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Charter Communications has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Charter Communications and Warner Bros. Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Communications 2 13 9 0 2.29 Warner Bros. Discovery 1 1 3 0 2.40

Charter Communications presently has a consensus target price of $685.83, suggesting a potential upside of 61.14%. Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 79.90%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than Charter Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Charter Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Charter Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charter Communications beats Warner Bros. Discovery on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services. It provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services. The company also offers voice communications services using voice over Internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. In addition, it provides mobile services; offers video programming, static IP and business WiFi, email and security, and multi-line telephone services, as well as Web-based service management; sells local advertising across various platforms for networks, such as TBS, CNN, and ESPN; sells advertising inventory to local sports and news channels; and offers Audience App for optimizes linear inventory. Further, the company offers communications products and managed service solutions; data connectivity services to mobile and wireline carriers on a wholesale basis; and owns and operates regional sports and news networks. It serves approximately 32 million customers in 41 states. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

